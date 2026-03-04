Who Is Nayanika Reddy? Meet Allu Sirish’s Fiancee Ahead of March 6 Wedding

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish, younger brother of star Allu Arjun, is all set to marry his longtime partner Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026, in Hyderabad, marking an exciting moment in one of Tollywood’s most illustrious film families.

Nayanika, a Hyderabad-based professional from a well-established entrepreneurial family, rose to prominence following their engagement and pre-wedding celebrations. The couple first made their relationship public in October 2025, after Sirish shared photos of them together during a special moment in Paris.

Ahead of the wedding, the festivities have been star-studded. A lavish pre-wedding reception was held at Allu Studios, Hyderabad, where prominent Tollywood personalities — including Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja, Nani, and many others — attended to celebrate the couple’s journey.

Traditional events such as the Pelli Koduku ceremony have also taken place, with well-known faces like newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda participating in the rituals and blessings.

The wedding, planned as a private and intimate affair, will mostly include family and close friends, continuing a legacy of heartfelt celebrations in the Allu-Konidela clan.