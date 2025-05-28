Watch Vijay Antony's MAARGAN Telugu Trailer: A Supernatural Thriller

Actor Vijay Antony’s upcoming film ‘Maargan ’ is gearing up for release. Directed by Leo John Paul, the film is being produced by Vijay Antony Films Corporation and proudly presented by J.Ramanjaneyulu under Sarvanth Ram Creations. Touted as a murder mystery-crime thriller, ‘Maargan’ is set to hit the screens on June 27. Interestingly, the movie will introduce Vijay Antony’s nephew, Ajay Dhishan, as the villain.

The film features an ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Mahanati Shankar, Preethika, Brigida, Vinod Sagar, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshika, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan in key roles. With post-production completed, the team has ramped up promotional activities. The recently released trailer has raised expectations significantly.

'Maargan’ trailer gives a glimpse of a gripping edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with suspense, crime, and investigative elements. The visuals, action sequences, and powerful performances have created a strong buzz. Vijay Antony’s action and Ajay Dhishan’s screen presence are particularly standing out. The Maargan team visited Hyderabad for the trailer launch event, where they shared their experiences at a press meet.

Vijay Antony said: "I’ve known Leo John Paul for five years. Top directors often work with him as an editor—he's one of the best. I liked his storytelling style when he narrated Maargan to me. Everyone loved the trailer. I’m launching my sister Jaya’s son Ajay with this film. He earlier worked as an assistant director for Bichagadu 2. Impressed by his dedication, I gave him this opportunity. Ram sir has been a good friend of mine for many years. He released my first Telugu film Nakili, and has supported me ever since. Now, he’s releasing Maargan. Soon, Bhadrakaali will also be coming. When my films are released in Telugu, Bhashya Shree Garu handles everything—this is our 12th collaboration. Deepshika’s role will impress everyone. Brigida is a talented actress. Maargan has come out exceptionally well—it’s a supernatural thriller and will be an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience. Please watch it in theaters on June 27."

Director Leo John Paul said: "Maargan is my directorial debut. I'm thankful to Vijay Antony sir and Ramanjaneyulu sir for this opportunity. Though I’ve edited many films, this was a new experience. Vijay Antony sir, being a music director, editor, director, and producer, made the journey easy with his support. It’s a supernatural thriller. I admire director Rajamouli a lot—his films Eega and Magadheera are my favorites. We’ve invested heavily in this film. The underwater sequence was particularly challenging. All post-production work was done in Vijay Antony sir’s studio. Bhashya Shree Garu provided excellent dialogues and lyrics. Vijay sir has given his 100% to the role. Ajay has worked on several films as an AD but acted impressively in this one, especially in the underwater scenes. Deepshika and Brigida also performed wonderfully. Maargan releases on June 27—please watch and support it.

Ramanjaneyulu said:"I have known Vijay Antony for the past fifteen years. Back then, he was working as a music composer. He once told me he wanted to try acting. At the time, he was a successful music director, so I asked him why he wanted to turn hero. But he was determined to act in films. Since then, I’ve been associated with him. Our first film together was Nakili. Now, we’re releasing Maargan. Soon, Bhadrakaali will also be released. Vijay Antony feels like the boy next door — very relatable. He is now clearing the path for his nephew Ajay. Ajay already has a project lined up with the director of Bichagadu. Vijay never thinks about money and is always ready to help others. The media should support such a good-hearted person. Please watch and support Maargan when it releases on June 27."

Ajay Dhishan said:"Maargan is my debut film. I’m very happy to be introduced under Vijay Antony’s banner. I'm grateful to director Leo John Paul for giving me such a great opportunity. He’s a brilliant creator and a renowned editor in Tamil. Brigida is a very talented person and performed very well as a police officer. Deepshika also acted beautifully. Thanks to Ram sir for releasing the film in Telugu. Bhashya Shree wrote excellent dialogues in Telugu. Our film is coming out on June 27. Everyone, please do watch it!"

Deepshika said:"I'm very happy today. The Telugu trailer of Maargan has been released, and I celebrated my birthday here today, which makes it extra special. I thank director Leo John Paul for giving me such a good role. He is a very famous editor in Tamil, and now he's making his directorial debut. He has made the film like an experienced filmmaker. Vijay Antony’s films are always unique and socially conscious. That’s why I immediately said yes when I heard it was his movie. Ajay looks exactly like his uncle Vijay Antony. I’m happy to have worked with such a wonderful team. I believe Maargan will be a big hit."

Brigida said:"Maargan is very special to me. It’s my first film this year. I believe that along with passion, one must have patience. Because I waited patiently, I got a film like Maargan. Vijay sir and Leo John Paul sir were my seniors in college. I have a lot to say about Maargan, but I’m afraid I might reveal spoilers! Ajay didn’t act like it was his first film. I played a police officer for the first time. Deepshika is a wonderful person. Please watch and support Maargan when it releases on June 27."

Bhashya Shree said:

"Vijay Antony always comes up with different concepts. Maargan means 'Maargam' in Telugu. Let’s see where this path leads to. This film has a brilliant concept. Ajay Dhishan is our Telugu boy. Deepshika and Brigida performed exceptionally. Watch the film on June 27 to find out the secret behind Vijay Antony’s makeup. Ramanjaneyulu is bringing this film to Telugu audiences. I wrote the dialogues and lyrics for the movie. Everyone, please watch and support the film."