HIT 3 OTT Release on Netflix: Ready to Witness Nani’s Most Violent Avatar Yet?

Tollywood star Nani has been receiving love from Telugu audiences for his recent releases. From Jersey, OTT audiences have enthusiastically embraced every movie Nani has made, regardless of its theatrical reception. Ante Sundaraniki was one perfect example of the same. Despite the movie tanking at the box office, Nani received massive love from across the country when the movie started streaming on Netflix.

In addition, the film has become a cult favorite on OTT platforms, making it challenging for Nani to receive such overwhelming affection again for any of his future movies. Furthermore, the fact that the movie didn't do well at the box office added to the outpouring of love from fans. Nani's Ante Sundaraniki has given him not just love but also the assurance that people will come to see his films in Telugu states and elsewhere.

With the same confidence, Nani attempted a completely gory genre with HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) and scored a massive blockbuster. In fact, HIT 3 turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the actor's career. The film managed to gross more than Rs.115 crores at the worldwide box office, and Nani has decided to break that record again with his upcoming film directed by Srikanth Odela, titled Paradise.

HIT 3 gears up for its streaming debut on Netflix India from the 29th of May, and the actor faces an intriguing test now. So far, the movies made by the actor weren't outrightly violent. However, the promotion of HIT 3 portrayed it as a violent and bloody film. Sailesh Kolanu skillfully crafted the action sequences to not only appeal to the masses, but also to make Nani appear more brutal and scary on screen. The director succeeded in giving a fresh makeover to the Natural Star.

But the big question is, will the remake translate to the OTT audiences? This is particularly important for those who enjoyed Nani's previous films such as Ante Sundaraniki, Hi Nanna, and Jersey. HIT 3 will be an intriguing case study to understand if Nani's OTT audiences are actually willing to see him in an action avatar. As the film worked big time at the box office, streaming audiences' reception might not matter, but it can help the actor properly gauge his audience and try to have the right balance of violence and comedy from the next film onward.

HIT 3 streams on Netflix from May 29th.