Watch Gangs of Godavari Trailer: Vishwak Sen Explodes in Intense Gangster Drama

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen, who is knwon fo his versatility and committed performances, is back with an intense gangster drama, Gangs of Godavari. The trailer has been unveiled amidst much fanfare at a single screen theatre in Hyderabad. Amid the excitement, Vishwak Sen said that Gangs of Godavari will be one of his best films and biggest blockbusters. The trailer supports his claim.

Vishwak Sen plays the character "Lankala Rathna," who is raw, enigmatic, and charismatic. He portrays a man with a tough political journey from rags to riches, with a no-nonsense attitude.

The trailer creatively shows a range of emotions. It begins with a character describing three types of people and ends with the protagonist categorizing them as "Males," "Females," and "Politicians." Lankala Rathna's unique lines, which are sarcastic, dismissive, and romantic, are delivered perfectly and are expected to go viral.

The visuals by cinematographer Amit Madhadi impress with their use of colors, composition, and grandeur. The background score by popular composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is equally captivating and matches the on-screen intensity.

Neha Sshetty looks attractive and cute as the leading lady. Anjali also performs well in another leading role, with her character having a special connection to Lankala Rathna.

Writer-director Krishna Chaitanya directed the film, and the trailer suggests he did a wonderful job. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are producing Gangs of Godavari, with Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innumuri co-producing, and Srikara Studios presenting it.

Gangs of Godavari is releasing worldwide on May 31, 2024.