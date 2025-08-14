War 2 Public Talk: NTR Steals the Show in His Bollywood Debut

The much-awaited War 2 has finally hit the screens, and audiences are buzzing — especially about Jr NTR’s stellar Bollywood debut. Though his entry comes around the 40-minute mark, NTR immediately takes charge of the film, holding the weight of the narrative with remarkable screen presence.

From his introduction right up to the climax, NTR commands attention, matching Hrithik Roshan’s energy and style every step of the way. Interestingly, the dialogues are more in NTR’s favour, and director Ayan Mukerji ensures the actor gets powerful, impactful moments in this high-octane spy thriller.

Despite the fact that the film received mixed talk and mixed reviews overall, NTR's fans and critics alike are calling it the perfect launchpad for NTR in Hindi cinema — a performance that’s both commanding and charismatic, proving he’s ready to make waves on the Bollywood stage.

