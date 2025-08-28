Vishal's Striking First Look Posters from Makutam Released, Garners Great Response

Super Good Films, one of the pillars of South Indian cinema, marks its 99th prestigious production with Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal’s milestone 35th film, Makutam. Directed by Ravi Arasu and produced by RB Choudhary, the makers recently announced the title through a powerful glimpse.

Today, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, the makers have dropped a striking first look poster. The poster highlights Vishal in three dynamic avatars, each embodying a distinct persona—hinting at the film’s thrilling narrative and Vishal’s versatility as a performer.

Vishal’s leftmost look is a retro avatar with a laid-back posture, epitomizing a flamboyant, street-smart character. The centre look showcases him in an elegant avatar, exuding authority, wealth, and charisma as he stands in a commanding pose against a regal backdrop. His rightmost look features formal attire, embodying a disciplined professional.

These three diverse avatars imply Vishal’s character in Makutam will traverse multiple shades, promising a dynamic and multifaceted storyline.

The cast boasts talented heroines, with Dushara Vijayan taking the female lead and Anjali in a crucial role.

The technical crew is stacked with expertise. The cinematography is by Richard M. Nathan, music is by G.V. Prakash Kumar, editing is by NB Srikanth, and art direction is by Durairaj. The combination of visionary storytelling and top-tier craftsmanship positions Makutam as one of the most anticipated movies.