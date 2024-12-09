Vijay Deverakonda's Voice for Girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna: Watch

Rashmika Mandanna came up with a modern love story The Girlfriend. Directed by the brilliant Rahul Ravindran, the film promises to be a captivating experience.

The teaser for the film, which has already been attached to the massive hit Pushpa 2, has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences across India. Today, the makers unveiled the teaser digitally, featuring an intense voiceover by heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. His voice perfectly complements the poetic dialogues, drawing in the audience.

The teaser sets the tone with Rashmika Mandanna’s entrance into college, carrying her luggage, offering a glimpse into the emotional depth of her love story. These moments promise a journey filled with a range of emotions.

In addition to Rashmika, the teaser introduces Deekshith Shetty as her boyfriend. The visuals are enhanced by the moving score of Hesham Abdul Wahab, adding an emotional layer. The unique directorial touch of Rahul Ravindran shines through, showcasing his distinctive storytelling style.

Rashmika’s beauty is showcased in simple college outfits, her captivating smile and diverse emotions making an impact. Known for her compelling performances, she is set to deliver a groundbreaking portrayal in this women-centric film.

Currently in the final stages of filming, The Girlfriend features Krishnan Vasant behind the camera, with Hesham Abdul Wahab composing the music to further elevate the emotional journey of the film.