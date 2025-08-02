The Vijay Deverakonda Interview: Kingdom Success, Negativity, Sequel Plans and More!

Vijay Deverakonda is riding high on the success of his latest film Kingdom, which has struck a chord with audiences across the board. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Sathya Dev, Bhagyashree Borse, and Venkatesh in key roles. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film was released on July 31 amid massive expectations and has been winning praise from critics and moviegoers alike.

In a Tete-a-Tete with Sakshi Post, Vijay Deverakonda shared his thoughts on the overwhelming response and the journey of Kingdom.

Excerpts from the Vijay Deverakonda Interview

What’s your reaction to the audience response?

I’m extremely happy. Not just in the Telugu states, but the film is receiving tremendous response in other parts of India and even overseas. The love from Malayalam audiences is surprising—especially since we didn’t even release a Malayalam version. Their appreciation means a lot.

How does this success feel at this stage of your career?

Early in my career, a hit simply meant more opportunities. I remember feeling happy when Pelli Choopulu did well because it gave me hope for future films. But now, a hit means added responsibility. Before Kingdom released, we were all under pressure. But once the first show ended and we heard positive feedback, it brought us great relief and happiness.

Thoughts on director Gowtam Tinnanuri?

I really admire Gowtam’s ability to handle emotions and family relationships. When he told me the idea of setting a gangster drama against a sibling bond, I found it very interesting. Even in a film like Jersey, there are high moments despite its emotional tone. Gowtam is meticulous—he pays attention to everything: the character, shot composition, music. In Kingdom, he made sure action scenes had emotional depth and didn’t feel forced.

What can we expect from Kingdom Part 2?

There are many layers in this story. The core is the bond between two brothers, but it also includes themes of patriotism and tribal leadership. It wasn’t possible to fit all this into one film, so we decided to tell it in two parts. The first part shows Suri’s journey to save his brother Shiva. Gowtam already has brilliant ideas for the second part—it will be even more powerful than the first.

The scenes showing people voting with weapons stood out. What was your reaction?

When Gowtam first narrated the story, he mentioned voting scenes but didn’t go into details. Later, when he said people would vote using weapons like guns and swords, it felt fresh and exciting. That uniqueness is probably what connected with the audience.

What kind of preparation did you do for this role?

After hearing the story, I researched how people from that era spoke and dressed. I watched web series for reference and focused on appearing physically stronger. I’ve always liked staying fit, but for Kingdom, I trained for about six months to look bulkier—especially for scenes where I enter the empire to bring my brother back.

What’s the best compliment you received for Kingdom?

The audience’s love is the biggest compliment. It’s deeply satisfying when people enjoy your film. After the first show, I got calls from many fans saying, “We’ve got a hit!” That joy is hard to put into words. For the first time in a long time, I saw real happiness in fans’ eyes.

The ship-pulling scene is being called a “Jersey moment.” How did it feel shooting it?

We shot that in May during peak summer. At the time, we weren’t thinking about how big it would become—we were just focused on getting the scene right. It’s great to hear that people are now calling it a highlight.

Any special appreciation from the film industry?

Director Sukumar called me after watching the film. He said he really liked it. I admire Sukumar a lot, so his praise meant the world to me.

When will your film with Sukumar happen?

We’ve been planning a film together since Arjun Reddy days. He also likes my work. Hopefully, we’ll collaborate in the future. But for now, I’m focused on the films I already have on hand.

How will Kingdom’s success affect your upcoming films?

My goal has always been to deliver good cinema. My next film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is set in Rayalaseema—this is my first time working in that setting, and I love the local dialect. After that, I’ll be doing a film with Ravikiran Kola, which is set in Andhra and has a completely new storyline. Both Rahul and Ravi are very talented and have crafted fantastic scripts.