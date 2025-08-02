HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: Expected Date and How to Check

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) conducted the Class 10 compartment examination from July 5 to July 14, 2025. The supplemental exam is a chance for students who failed their 10th board exams to make amends and move to the next level of education.

When to Expect the Results

Though the date for the announcement of the result is not mentioned, considering previous trends and updates from the board, students can expect the HBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 to be announced in August 2025. It is advisable that students check the official website, bseh.org.in, regularly for information regarding the announcement of the result.

How to Check the HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025

To find their compartment exam result, students can easily do the following:

Go to the official website of BSEH, which is bseh.org.in

Search for the link titled "HBSE Secondary Compartment Exam Result 2025" or something similar

Provide your roll number, name, and birth date in the fields provided

Click the "Search Result" option

Your result will appear on the screen with subject-wise marks, grades, and pass/fail status

Understanding the HBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam

The compartment exam was aimed at providing an opportunity for students to pass classes that they had failed in the main exams. This ensures that students do not miss an academic year because of failure in some subjects. The exam was held at different centers throughout the state, and students who sat for the exam can now eagerly wait for the release of their results.

Previous Year's Performance

The HBSE Class 10 result 2025, announced on May 17, 2025, had an overall pass percentage of 92.49%. 271,499 candidates appeared for the exam, and 251,110 students passed. This year's pass percentage has marginally dropped in comparison to last year.

Following these guidelines and keeping themselves updated, students can easily view their HBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 and proceed further in their studies.

