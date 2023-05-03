Chennai: Renowned Tamil comedian Manobala passed away in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 69. Though Manobala was popular as a comedian, he had also produced and directed some movies in Tamil. Recently, the actor was seen in a Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya movie.

As per reports he was suffering from health problems for a few days. Earlier this year, Manobala had suffered a cardiac arrest and he had also underwent angioplasty at the Apollo hospital in the city. After full recovery, the senior actor had joined the shooting of a Tamil movie.

Manobala began his career in the Tamil film industry as an assistant to renowned filmmaker Bharathiraja. Besides acting in hundreds of movies, the comedian also appeared in a television show Cooku with Comali season 3 (CWC3).

The Tamil film industry is grieving the passing away of the veteran actor. Condolences are pouring in following the death of Manobala. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth expressed his condolences in a tweet.

“I am saddened by the death of popular director, actor and my friend Manobala. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted in Tamil.

Renowned filmmaker Bharathiraja termed Manobala's death as an irreparable loss to him. “My student Manobala's death is an irreparable loss for me and the Tamil film industry,” Bharathiraja said.

