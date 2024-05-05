Varun Tej, Wife Lavanya Redefine Couple Goals in Adorable Pic

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the newly-married Tollywood couple, shared an adorable picture from their recent vacation, showcasing their strong bond and setting relationship goals. In the photograph, Varun holds Lavanya close, gazing lovingly into her eyes as she flashes her dimpled smile.

The picture captures a fairytale moment between the two actors. Lavanya is dressed in black pants and a red sweater, while Varun is wearing a black t-shirt, and a brown denim jacket. The couple's embrace and expressions exude a sense of blissful togetherness.

Varun and Lavanya exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023. The event was attended by close family members and friends. The Mega family including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, and Chiranjeevi were present at the wedding.

In the vacation picture, Varun sports a different look from his recent appearance in the film "Operation Valentine." His curly, thick hair and rugged beard have sparked speculation among fans about a possible new role or project.

On the work front, Varun's film "Operation Valentine" was released earlier this year but failed to resonate with audiences. Lavanya, on the other hand, was last seen in the crime drama "Puli Meka" and has "MaayaOne" and "Thanal" in her upcoming projects.