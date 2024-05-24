Tejasswi Prakash sizzles in golden shimmery dress

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The winner of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash, set Instagram on fire on Friday with a video of her photoshoot in a shimmery golden strappy dress, wet hair, and glossy makeup.

The 'Naagin 6' actress dropped a Reel on Instagram in which she can be seen posing sensually in a golden dress. The look was accentuated by glam makeup -- pink glossy lips, winged eyeliner, and highlighted face.

She opted for a wet hairstyle, keeping her tresses open. The look was rounded off with golden earrings.

"When the days are made of colour, I choose the golden hour," Tejasswi captioned the post.

Tejasswi is known for her work in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', Karn Sangini', and 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', among others.

