Here's Why Prabhas' Fans Are Upset With Deepika

Prabhas' fans are disappointed over Deepika Padukone's minimal involvement in promoting the highly anticipated film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' The Bollywood star, making her Tollywood debut alongside Prabhas has remained largely silent on social media about the Pan-Indian mythological sci-fi project.

Deepika failed to share the recently released promo introducing Prabhas' digital companion 'Bujji.' She also delayed posting the teaser on her Instagram for two days after its release. This lack of promotional activity has left many fans questioning her stance towards the film.

In contrast, co-stars Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan actively share updates and promotional materials related to the film. Their active participation has highlighted Deepika's apparent disinterest even more.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced on a grand scale by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' stars Kamal Haasan as the antagonist. The multi-lingual film, with music by Santhosh Narayanan, is set for a June 27, 2024, release.

The reasons behind Deepika's lack of promotion remain unknown as the soon-to-be mother gears up for her first mythological role in the film industry.