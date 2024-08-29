Usha recalls ‘slapping’ Malayalam actor for misbehaviour in lift

‘Me Too’ storm is raging in Kerala after the Justice Hema Committee report revealed how the female actresses faced sexual exploitation and misconduct in the Malayalam film industry. The entire executive committee of the film body AMMA including the superstar Mohanlal resigned from their posts.

A week after the explosive report was made public, several female actors are speaking out against the exploitation they faced while working in the film industry in the past. The latest to join the #Metoo movement is Malayalam actress Usha revealed that she was misbehaved by a senior star while working on a project with Mohanlal in 1992.

Addressing a press conference in Kannur, Kerala, Usha revealed the senior actor misbehaved with her in an elevator and she slapped him and later she informed Mohanlal about the incident. She added that the incident took place in a Gulf country and the actor has passed away. Consequently, she stopped getting work and people called her ‘arrogant’.

“After a show in Bahrain, we were waiting at the hotel to go to the airport. Mohanlal asked us to bring our belongings to the hall. Monisha, Revathi, Sukumari, and others were also there. I took my luggage and got into the lift. The actor was already in the lift. I entered the elevator and as soon as the door closed, the actor started misbehaving with me. I slapped him.”

