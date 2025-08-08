Top 10 Instagram Most Viewed Reels: Deepika Padukone Beats Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram Reels have become the ultimate tool for global visibility in the digital age, and Indian superstar Deepika Padukone has now etched her name in history. As of August 2025, Padukone holds the record for the most-viewed Instagram Reel of all time, outpacing global icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

The record-smashing Reel, part of Hilton Hotels’ global campaign “It Matters Where You Stay”, features Padukone as the brand’s global ambassador. With sleek production, captivating visuals, and Padukone’s global star appeal, the video has struck a chord worldwide—amassing a staggering 1.9 billion views.

This social media milestone follows another major achievement for Padukone—becoming the first Indian woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, further solidifying her international influence.

Top Celebrities and Creators on Instagram Reels: The Current Rankings

Before Padukone’s Hilton campaign took over, the top spot belonged to Hardik Pandya. His high-energy gaming collaboration with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for the “Take the Shot” campaign drew an enormous 1.6 billion views, thanks to BGMI’s loyal fanbase and Pandya’s youth appeal.

Interestingly, one of the earlier record-holders was not a celebrity but an Indian football freestyler. Muhammed Riswan, a relatively unknown content creator, briefly held the crown with a playful video that unexpectedly soared to 589 million views, proving how unpredictable virality can be.

Here’s a quick look at the top 10 most-viewed Reels on Instagram as of August 2025:

Top 10 Most-Viewed Instagram Reels (August 2025)

Deepika Padukone – 1.9 Billion Views

Hilton Hotels campaign featuring Padukone’s global charm and stylish visuals.

Hardik Pandya – 1.6 Billion Views

An action-packed collaboration with BGMI, loved by both gaming and sports fans.

BGMI – 1.4 Billion Views

An engaging clip showcasing Singh’s high-octane energy and vibrant production.

BGMI – 840 Million Views

Gameplay-driven reel that grabbed the attention of the gaming community.

Muhammed Riswan – 589 Million Views

A light-hearted freestyle football video that caught global attention.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 574 Million Views

“It’s Just A Little Cold” – a funny family moment of Ronaldo diving into icy waters.

BGMI – 501 Million Views

Titled “No Escape From Here,” this reel blended humor with gameplay aesthetics.

BGMI – 447 Million Views

A teaser reel showcasing BGMI’s new Royale Mode feature.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – 436 Million Views

A polished tech reel demonstrating futuristic AI features of the S23 Ultra.

BGMI – 411 Million Views

Yet another hit from BGMI, cementing its place as a social media powerhouse.