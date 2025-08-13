Tollywood Strike Continues: Talks Between Producers and Federation Workers Fail

The deadlock between Telugu film producers and the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation continues, as talks held at the Film Chamber ended without any agreement. The ongoing strike by cine workers, which has entered its 10th consecutive day, has already brought all Tollywood shootings to a complete halt.

Producers have refused the federation’s demand to increase wages for dancers, fighters, and technicians, saying they cannot raise the percentage. They also stated they are ready to continue the strike if necessary.

Today’s meeting at the Film Chamber turned intense, with both sides sticking to their positions. Producer C. Kalyan said more meetings will be held in the coming days to try and resolve the dispute.

From the federation, coordination chairman Veerashankar, president Anil Vallabhaneni, general secretary Ammiraju, treasurer Alex, Fighters Union president Baji, and women’s production head Lalitha attended the discussions. On the producers’ side, B. Bapineedu, A. Gopinath, Tagore Madhu, Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry, and Gemini Kiran were present.

Talks will continue under the leadership of producer Dil Raju, following the suggestion of Minister Komatireddy. Federation leaders are expected to meet him soon to discuss the next steps.