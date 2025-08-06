"They Called Me Cursed": Zhao Lusi Exposes Mistreatment by Management Company

Popular Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, best known for her roles in Hidden Love and The Romance of Tiger and Rose, has accused her management company Galaxy KU Media of financial exploitation and emotional abuse—particularly during a period when she was critically ill.

In a post on Weibo, Zhao alleged that Galaxy KU Media conducted financial transactions without her consent, including an unauthorized withdrawal of 2.05 million yuan (approximately $350,000) from her studio’s account.

During a livestream, Zhao detailed her harrowing experience, claiming that instead of helping her seek medical attention, the agency locked her in a hotel room while her health deteriorated. According to reports, she was suffering from aphasia, a serious neurological condition that impairs speech and communication.

Zhao said she and her team were coerced into signing a revenue-sharing agreement that allowed the agency to access her studio’s funds. She further alleged that she was threatened with blacklisting if she went public or took legal action.

Despite assurances of support, Zhao claimed the agency abandoned her financially during her illness and refused to terminate her contract, leaving her in a precarious situation both medically and professionally.

The actress recounted her worsening condition in December 2023, while filming Almost Lover. She said she lost the ability to walk and speak, yet was forced to continue shooting, even with oxygen support, and was later seen on set in a wheelchair.

Zhao also alleged that instead of arranging treatment, company members called her “cursed” and locked her in a hotel room.

Her longtime friend, Song Nanxi, has since come forward, alleging years of emotional abuse at the hands of Galaxy KU Media’s management. These claims were echoed by Zhao’s stylist and assistant, who also accused the agency of long-term mistreatment.