CBSE Makes 75% Attendance Mandatory for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh directive making 75% minimum attendance compulsory for all Class 10 and Class 12 students during the 2025–26 academic year to be eligible for the 2026 board examinations.

The mandate, outlined in an official circular dated August 4, comes after repeated reports of lax enforcement. The board says the move is aimed at curbing the rise of “dummy candidates” and reinforcing academic discipline.

Rule Enforcement & Exemptions

Citing Rules 13 and 14 of the CBSE Examination Bye-Laws, the board has clarified that students failing to meet the 75% attendance mark will not be allowed to appear in board exams unless they qualify for specific exemptions such as:

Medical emergencies (with certificates from government-recognized doctors)

Bereavement in the family (with valid proof)

Participation in national/international sports events (with official documentation)

Leave without a written request will be treated as unauthorized absence.

Parents’ Accountability & Documentation

Schools must inform parents and students at the start of the academic year about the attendance norms and consequences. If attendance drops below the required level, parents must be notified in writing via registered post or email.

All leave applications must be backed by valid documents—submitted immediately after the leave is taken. Attendance will be calculated as of January 1, and shortage cases must be sent to CBSE by January 7. Late submissions will be rejected outright.

Surprise Checks & Strict Penalties

CBSE will conduct surprise inspections to verify attendance records. If schools are found manipulating or maintaining incomplete records, the board may:

Disaffiliate the school

Disqualify students from board exams

Daily attendance registers must be signed by both the class teacher and the school head, preserved for inspection, and accompanied by all parent communication records.

No Changes After Submission

Once shortage of attendance cases are submitted, no changes will be allowed—even if schools later claim the student met the required percentage. Any such claim will be treated as manipulation.

CBSE’s Key Compliance Guidelines for Schools

Announce attendance rules early in the session

Sensitize parents and students

Monitor attendance daily and keep accurate records

Submit shortage cases before the deadline

CBSE has made it clear: Attendance is not negotiable. It is a fundamental requirement to ensure discipline, accountability, and academic integrity.