Thammudu Twitter Review: Nithiin's Movie Gets Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Nithiin’s much-anticipated action-drama Thammudu, directed by Sriram Venu, finally hit the big screens today. Backed by the successful banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film features Laya, Varsha Bollamma, and Saptami Gowda in prominent roles, and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish.

With early premieres already completed in multiple locations, including overseas, the film has started to generate buzz online. Moviegoers who caught the first-day-first-show have taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their instant reactions.

As the discussions unfold, fans and critics alike are posing key questions:

Is Thammudu worth the hype? Has Nithiin finally delivered a box-office hit?

Here’s What Netizens Are Saying About Thammudu

The response to Thammudu has been a mixed bag. While some praised the emotional depth and action sequences, others felt the story lacked impact.

“The emotional scenes are well-crafted, and the film carries strong family values,” wrote one user. “Nithiin delivers one of the best performances of his career. The screenplay by Sriram Venu is gripping, and the background music adds intensity. Laya, Saptami Gowda, and Varsha Bollamma also impress with their performances.” This reviewer rated the film 3 out of 5 stars.

#Thammudu Review : A Good emotional Ride with Solid Production values - 3/5 💥💥💥 Mainly Youth Star ⭐️ @actor_nithiin has given one of the career best performance 🔥🔥🔥💥💥 with a good comeback film 🎥👍❤️‍🔥 #Nithiin Director #SriramVenu Handled the subject very well with… pic.twitter.com/Xy0CFOvlKH — Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) July 4, 2025

Another viewer shared,

“The first half is decent, but the second half really shines with powerful fight sequences. The action blocks are a feast for fans. Overall, Thammudu is a solid entertainer—definitely worth watching once, and best enjoyed in theatres.”

Second half has excellent fight sequences…fans ki full meals aa fight sequences… Overall good movie. One time watch. Must in Theaters.#Thammudu @actor_nithiin https://t.co/ZHf0uZ0tr2 — Mythoughts 🚩 (@MovieMyPassion) July 4, 2025

However, not all viewers were satisfied.

“The film is below average. Except for two well-choreographed action scenes, the second half drags and becomes boring. The brother-sister sentiment doesn’t land effectively. While the technical aspects are top-notch and the team’s efforts are visible, the weak story lets the film down,” posted another user.

Below average film. Apart from two fight sequences, the film is boring in the second half. The issue with #Thammudu is the lack of emotion and the brother/sister emotion doesn’t work. The choreography for action sequences which is important for this film could’ve been much… — Sharat chandra 🦅 (@Sharatsays2) July 4, 2025

#Thammudu is a super knit commercial movie. First half starts a bit slow and the director takes his own time to establish the plot. There’s no looking back from the pre-interval to the superb INTERVAL BANG 💥. Post interval scenes are the major highlights of the movie. 3.5/5 — Peter Reviews 🔥🪓 (@urstruelypeter) July 4, 2025

#thammudu First Half Review: Starts off with a familiar setup and unfolds at a slow pace, especially during the forest portions. The drama and stakes feel underwhelming so far. Hoping the second half picks up and delivers better.#ThammuduTrailer #nithin #DilRaju — Dingu420 (@dingu420) July 4, 2025

Final Verdict from Social Media

From powerful performances and slick action choreography to underwhelming emotional beats and story execution, Thammudu has sparked a wave of differing opinions online. While some fans hail it as a one-time watch, others feel it missed the mark despite its promising setup.

Disclaimer: The above views are sourced from public opinions on X (Twitter). Sakshi is not responsible for the accuracy or authenticity of these reviews.