Thammudu Twitter Review: Nithiin's Movie Gets Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Jul 04, 2025, 12:38 IST
Nithiin’s much-anticipated action-drama Thammudu, directed by Sriram Venu, finally hit the big screens today. Backed by the successful banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film features Laya, Varsha Bollamma, and Saptami Gowda in prominent roles, and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish.

With early premieres already completed in multiple locations, including overseas, the film has started to generate buzz online. Moviegoers who caught the first-day-first-show have taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their instant reactions.

As the discussions unfold, fans and critics alike are posing key questions:
Is Thammudu worth the hype? Has Nithiin finally delivered a box-office hit?

Here’s What Netizens Are Saying About Thammudu

The response to Thammudu has been a mixed bag. While some praised the emotional depth and action sequences, others felt the story lacked impact.

“The emotional scenes are well-crafted, and the film carries strong family values,” wrote one user. “Nithiin delivers one of the best performances of his career. The screenplay by Sriram Venu is gripping, and the background music adds intensity. Laya, Saptami Gowda, and Varsha Bollamma also impress with their performances.” This reviewer rated the film 3 out of 5 stars.

Another viewer shared,

“The first half is decent, but the second half really shines with powerful fight sequences. The action blocks are a feast for fans. Overall, Thammudu is a solid entertainer—definitely worth watching once, and best enjoyed in theatres.”

However, not all viewers were satisfied.

“The film is below average. Except for two well-choreographed action scenes, the second half drags and becomes boring. The brother-sister sentiment doesn’t land effectively. While the technical aspects are top-notch and the team’s efforts are visible, the weak story lets the film down,” posted another user.

Final Verdict from Social Media

From powerful performances and slick action choreography to underwhelming emotional beats and story execution, Thammudu has sparked a wave of differing opinions online. While some fans hail it as a one-time watch, others feel it missed the mark despite its promising setup.

Disclaimer: The above views are sourced from public opinions on X (Twitter). Sakshi is not responsible for the accuracy or authenticity of these reviews.


