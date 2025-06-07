Telugu Film Chamber Sets Up Panel to Address Industry Issues

The Telugu film industry (Tollywood) is currently navigating a tough phase, grappling with multiple challenges, dwindling theatre audiences, films landing on OTT platforms within weeks of release, and mounting difficulties in film distribution and exhibition.

In a proactive move, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has constituted a special internal committee to tackle these ongoing issues. The committee’s primary objective is to identify practical solutions to the structural and operational problems that have been affecting the industry for quite some time.

The committee comprises 30 members, with 10 representatives each from the producers, distributors, and exhibitors' sectors. This collaborative structure is aimed at ensuring all key stakeholders have a voice in the resolution process.

Key Appointments:

Chairman: Bharath Bhushan (President, Telugu Film Chamber)

Convener: Damodar Prasad (Secretary, Telugu Film Chamber)

Committee Members by Category:

Producers' Wing:

Dil Raju, Damodar Prasad, Prasanna Kumar, C. Kalyan, Ravi Kishore, Ravishankar, Naga Vamsi, Danayya, Swapna Dutt, Supriya.

Distributors' Wing:

Bharath Bhushan, Sudhakar Reddy, M. Sudhakar, Shirish Reddy, Venkatesh Rao, Ramdas, Nagarjuna, Ceeded Kumar, Bharath Chowdary.

Exhibitors' Wing:

Ram Prasad, Suresh Babu, Sunil Narang, Veera Narayanababu, Srinivas Rao, Anupam Reddy, Balagovindaraju, Maheshwar Reddy, Shivaprasad Rao, Vijayender Reddy.

The formation of this committee signals a crucial step towards reform and revival in the Telugu film industry. Stakeholders are hopeful that this initiative will lead to sustainable solutions and a renewed era of growth for Tollywood.