Tamannaah Hails 'Aranmanai 4' BO Success, Says Rs 100 Cr from South Is Huge

Actresses Tamannah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna, who starred in the recent entry to the 100 crore club, "Aranmanai 4," were spotted along with director Sundar C and producer Khusbhu Sundar for the Hindi version of the film in Mumbai.

Tamannaah mentioned that a female-led movie, "Aranmanai 4," crossing the 100 crore bar in the south is a massive achievement. She feels the credit needs to be bestowed upon Sundar C's craftsmanship as a director. Tamannaah believes he is one of the top three directors in the world.

While on set, Sundar C promotes a supportive environment for women, and the stories he narrates showcase his strong bonds with women throughout his life.

Despite wading through the new waters of playing a different role for Tamannaah and finding it challenging initially, her mother stood as an inspiration, and with the director trusting her with the role, she could nail it.

Tamanaah also gave credit to co-actors Raashi Khanna and Khusbhu Sundar for their supportive force and admired their talent and warmth.

This horror comedy film "Aranmanai 4" will grace the big screens on May 31 in Hindi.