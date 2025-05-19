Suriya–Venky Atluri Film: Shooting Starts May 2025, Targeting Summer 2026 Release

Setting the stage for an exciting new cinematic experience, #Suriya46 ~ Sithara Entertainments’ Production No. 33 was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of a highly ambitious bilingual project. With Suriya at the helm, this collaboration with Venky Atluri has already sparked anticipation across the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Director Venky Atluri has swiftly carved a reputation as one of the most compelling storytellers, seamlessly blending emotional depth with commercial appeal. His recent back-to-back successes - Sir/Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar have cemented his status not just as a filmmaker with an eye for blockbusters but as someone who consistently delivers stories that resonate with audiences on multiple levels. With his signature storytelling, Venky Atluri now joins hands with Suriya, amplifying expectations for a project that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Suriya is no stranger to Telugu audiences, having built a strong fanbase since the unforgettable Ghajini, a film that cemented his place in Telugu cinema. Over the years, his choice of roles has reflected depth and variety, consistently pushing creative boundaries. With Sithara Entertainments Production No. 33, his 46th film, he returns to a full-fledged bilingual format, ensuring a seamless cinematic experience for both Tamil and Telugu audiences.

Mamitha Baiju, the Premalu sensation, joins as the female lead, Raveena Tandon makes her much awaited return to Telugu cinema, while Radhika Sarathkumar plays a crucial role.

GV Prakash Kumar, known for his work in Vaathi/Sir, Lucky Baskhar reunites with Venky Atluri for another musical sensation.

The film’s technical team includes Nimish Ravi for cinematography, National Award-winner Navin Nooli for editing, and Banglan for production design. It is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, known for their successful projects and commitment to quality filmmaking.

The regular shoot begins by may end, 2025, with the film aiming for a Summer 2026 release.