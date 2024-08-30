Seetharam Sitralu Movie Review

Story:

The story is set in Kurnool. Shiva (Lakshmana Murthy) runs a small tea stall, which is popular for its curative properties. Since he spreads good words through his WhatsApp status, he is nicknamed Status Shiva by his followers. You guessed it right. He wants to grow in life to inspire others.

Shiva falls in love with Parvati (Bhramarambika), a teacher. Their marriage gets fixed. The hero must opt for a high-valued loan to celebrate the wedding on a grand scale. However, the heroine's father, coming under the influence of his relatives, calls off the wedding. As a result, Shiva is now mired in debt. He proceeds to do VCR work that his father excelled in when he was alive.

This is when the antagonist makes an entry into his life. What kind of turn did Shiva's life take? Did his friend Ravi help him come out of the crisis? Or, did he get hoodwinked? Will Shiva become successful and marry Parvati?

Analysis:

Currently, more movies with violence and romance are being released. As a result, the number of movies watched by the family audience has decreased. That's why director Naga Sasidhar has brought out 'Seetharam Sitralu' to the audience.

The film's content is wholesome. In everyone's life, auspicious events like engagement and wedding are important. They are memories for ages. There was a time when VCR players used to do the job. Nowadays, our memories are stored in CDs, pen drives, and chips. The film under review documents the transition from VCR cassettes to CDs and pen drives. Although this is a small film, the director has touched upon many aspects, not just economic. He showed that success can be achieved if you pursue what you love. The film highlighted the truth of life that relatives may only be there to make empty promises. He also showed how friends can deceive us despite our trust. Additionally, he portrayed how women can get caught up in the world of serials and imagine themselves as characters in them at home.

The film skillfully guides its own story, consistently conveying its intended message. However, the film could have benefited from more carefully written scenes in the second half. Additionally, casting less-known actors in the main roles might have elevated the film's quality. While many faction films are set in Kurnool, director Naga Shasidhar offers a refreshing and informative take on the genre. Given the prevalence of depression among young people who face setbacks in love or life, this film provides valuable insights and encouragement. It offers a message of hope and resilience for those struggling with these challenges.

Performances and Technical Output:

Lakshmana Murthy impressed as the young protagonist, balancing love and career ambitions with ease. Brahmarambika is captivating as the heroine, a teacher admired for her beauty and graceful performance. Delhi Rajeshwari is credible in her role as the hero's mother, showcasing her talent.

Naga Shasidhar's work with new actors is commendable. He successfully conveyed the intended message. Arun Kumar Parvathaneni's visuals are visually appealing. Rudra Kiran's music is melodious, contrasting with the sounds. Partha Saradhi, D. Nagender Reddy, and Krishna Chandra Vijaya Battu produced a family-friendly film.

The film offers a heartwarming experience, comparable to the comfort of a good cup of tea. Its content is suitable for OTT release.

Verdict:

This movie is engaging and mentally relaxing at once.