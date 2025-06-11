Singer Mangli’s Birthday Party Sparks Drug Controversy, Celebs Under Scrutiny

Popular folk singer Mangli, known for her powerful voice in Telangana’s cultural songs, has landed in controversy following her recent birthday celebration. Widely recognized for her performances in Bathukamma, Bonalu, and Shivaratri songs, Mangli has also made a mark in Telugu cinema with several hit tracks. From starting out as a news anchor to becoming one of the most sought-after voices in folk and film music, her journey has inspired many.

But now, the celebrated singer finds herself in an unexpected situation.

Mangli hosted her birthday party at Tripura Resort in Chevella, which quickly turned controversial after some guests were caught with marijuana and foreign liquor. The party, reportedly held without proper permissions, led to swift police action. A case has been filed against both the resort's General Manager, Sivarama Krishna, and Mangli. Authorities also seized the DJ equipment, which was used without official approval.

Adding to the buzz, the event was attended by well-known personalities including actress Divi and lyricist Kasarla Shyam, among others.

The incident has sparked disappointment among fans, who admire Mangli for her traditional and disciplined image. Many have taken to social media questioning her involvement in such an event and criticizing the lack of responsibility shown during the celebration.