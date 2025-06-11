Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Refuses to Slow Down, Rs.200 Crores Next?

Despite lacking a solid Rs. 400 crore film, Akshay Kumar has consistently delivered multiple hits. Shah Rukh Khan scored two Rs.1000 crore grossers in his comeback year, but Akshay never took a break. Irrespective of hit or flop, the Bollywood star continues making movies, and this is where he succeeds when compared to the Khans.

In his desire to deliver a film once every few months, Akshay might miss more than he hits, but he is there at the box office, experimenting with multiple genres, and he has scored a solid hit finally after a good gap. When the trailer for Housefull 5 was released, expectations for the movie were low, especially given the performance of the previous film in the franchise.

At that point, the filmmakers devised the concept of two climaxes, which significantly enhanced the movie's appeal. Not only those who were interested in watching the movie booked, but also those murder mystery buffs who wanted to find out who the killer was in two different versions also ended up booking their tickets. Such an approach generated a significant improvement in the film's buzz, and the same was reflected in the box-office collections up North.

Housefull 5 successfully passed the crucial first-Monday test with a gross of over Rs.12 crores, and its performance on Tuesday was impressive. The film managed to amass more than Rs. 11 crores and ensured that it stayed steady during the week and set itself up for a blockbuster second weekend.

Overall, Housefull 5's worldwide collections stand at Rs.175 crores, and it could very well cross the Rs.200 crore mark this weekend, and there is a high possibility of the film touching the Rs.250 crore milestone by this weekend. Akshay Kumar scored a solid hit after a long time, and one can be sure that this franchise will continue to generate laughs with more versions in the future