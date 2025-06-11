Singer Mangli’s Birthday Party Case: Actress Divi Vadthya Responds

Renowned folk singer Mangli, celebrated for her vibrant renditions of Telangana’s cultural tunes, has found herself in the middle of an unexpected controversy. On June 10, Mangli hosted her birthday party at Tripura Resort in Chevella. What began as a celebratory gathering took a dramatic turn after police received a tip-off regarding the alleged consumption of foreign liquor and marijuana at the venue.

Following the intel, law enforcement officials raided the resort. Several guests were detained and subjected to drug tests. According to reports, nine individuals tested positive for marijuana, prompting widespread media attention.

Divi Vadthya’s Name Goes Viral

One of the attendees was actress Divi Vadthya, known for her stint on Bigg Boss. Soon after the incident, her name began circulating across social media, linking her to the unfolding controversy. In response, Divi issued a public statement to clear the air.

“I was simply invited to a friend’s birthday celebration and I went. Holding me responsible for what happened there is unjust,” she said. “If I’ve done something wrong and you have proof, show it. But using my photos without evidence to tarnish my image is deeply hurtful and harmful to my career.”

I Just Went as a Friend

Divi expressed her disappointment over being dragged into the issue, stating,

“I’ve worked hard to get where I am today. Like anyone else, I went to support a friend. But now I’m being treated as though I’m to blame for the entire situation.”

She questioned the logic behind targeting her simply for attending the event:

“If something goes wrong at your friend’s party, would you be held responsible for it? Please don’t misuse my photos. This is affecting me mentally and professionally.”

In an Instagram story and an audio message, Divi compared her situation to a scene from a movie, saying,

“It’s like the hero and villain had a fight, but the comedian got killed in the middle. What sense does that make?”

No Involvement in What Happened

Divi firmly asserted that while she was present at the party, she had no involvement in the events that followed. She urged the public and media to stop making baseless assumptions and to respect the facts.

As the investigation continues, Mangli has not yet issued an official statement. The incident has ignited discussions about celebrity accountability and the risks of being associated with high-profile events that spiral out of control.