See Rashmika's Childhood Home in Kodagu, Karnataka

Actress Rashmika Mandanna might have garnered national recognition with Allu Arjun's Pushpa. In her heart, she is a chaste Kannadiga. Rashmika recalled her childhood memories and visited her ancestral house in Kodagu, Karnataka.

Rashmika took to X (formerly Twitter), to share pictures of her childhood home. She also shared pics of her childhood friends with whom she grew up. She wrote, "Kodagu is where my heart and my history is at… Me and my girls who I grew up with God!! How I miss home!"