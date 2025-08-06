Sattamum Needhiyum Hits OTT: A Riveting Courtroom Drama Series You Can’t Miss

The Tamil original courtroom drama Sattamum Needhiyum has turned out to be a blockbuster hit on OTT, striking a powerful chord with audiences since its premiere on July 18. With its gripping narrative, emotional depth, and socially relevant themes, the series quickly climbed the streaming charts, earning widespread acclaim and becoming a fan favourite.

Following the overwhelming response to the Tamil version, the series was released in Telugu and Hindi on August 1. The dubbed versions were met with an equally enthusiastic reception, further cementing Sattamum Needhiyum as a nationwide success.

To mark this achievement, the makers hosted a grand success meet in Hyderabad recently.

The series marks the return of acclaimed Tamil actor Saravanan in a lead role after 15 years. The ensemble cast also includes Namritha, Aroul D Shankar, Shanmugham, Thiruselvam, Vijayashree, and Iniya Ram in significant roles.

Speaking at the event, producer Sasikala Prabhakaran expressed heartfelt gratitude: “I’m new to production, and I thank my husband Prabhakaran for making this possible. I'm immensely grateful to the team that supported the Telugu release of Sattamum Needhiyum. We shot the entire series in just 13 days, and that wouldn't have been possible without our director’s vision and efficiency. Saravanan sir carried the entire project on his shoulders—he’s truly the backbone of this series. We’d love to collaborate with him again. Prabhakaran’s passion for this story has been inspiring—no one knows better than me how much it meant to him.”

Director Balaji added, “I thank everyone who contributed to this journey. It was a joy working with the cast and crew. I hope audiences across languages continue to enjoy the show.”

Lead actor Saravanan, visibly moved by the response, shared:

“I picked up some Telugu during my time at the Madras Film Institute, thanks to my friends from the Telugu states. Just like it resonated with Tamil audiences, it’s heartening to see the same love from Telugu viewers. Thank you for the overwhelming support.”

Catch the critically acclaimed courtroom drama Sattamum Needhiyum, now streaming exclusively in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on OTT.