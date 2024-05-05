Sam's Healing Mantra: Infrared Saunas for Strength and Detox

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a picture from a sauna session on Instagram. In her post, the actress was seen with a white towel draped around her as she highlighted the numerous healing benefits of using a sauna with infrared radiation. Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called "Myositis."

"Continuously seeking out alternative approaches to healing and recovery," she captioned the post. Samantha also explained that saunas can boost metabolism, increase strength and endurance, and provide overall detoxification. Her post emphasized the therapeutic effects of sweating in an infrared sauna environment.

Samantha's dedication to self-care is evident as she manages both personal and professional aspects of her life. Despite facing challenges such as her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, the actress maintains an upbeat attitude. Recently, as rumours began to surface about her ex-husband's marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala, Sam posted a cryptic post on Instagram.

Her post read, "Don't ever lose you, Taurus," referencing her zodiac sign and resilient nature in the wake of personal battles.On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of "Citadel: Hunny Bunny" on Amazon Prime Video. The series, directed by Raj & DK, will feature her sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. The actress also announced her Telugu project titled 'Bangaram' under Tralala Moving Pictures on her 37th birthday. The much-anticipated film will hit theaters in 2025.

As Samantha openly discusses self-care, her fans continue to admire her positive outlook and resilience in overcoming personal challenges.