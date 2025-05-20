Salman Khan to Portray Colonel Santosh Babu in New Film?

In recent years, filmmakers have shown keen interest in adapting real-life events into the silver screen. Now, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is also said to be following suit. Salman Khan will be playing the character of Telugu war hero Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu in a forthcoming film, as per the latest information.

Colonel Santosh Babu was killed in the intense battle between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in 2020. He was then the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. The film is reportedly a tribute to his sacrifice and valor, from real-life incidents.

The movie will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia and will commence shoot in July 2025. Sources indicate that Salman Khan was greatly affected by the narrative and has already started physical training to get into the character. Shooting of the movie is proposed to be in Ladakh.

What adds to the interest in this project is the fact that it's inspired by the life of a Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh brave soldier. With Salman Khan playing the role of this real hero, the anticipation about the movie is high.