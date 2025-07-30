Rishab Shetty's Next is Pan-India Historical Action Drama

Kannada cinema’s powerhouse performer Rishab Shetty, known nationwide for the Kantara phenomenon, is all set to headline a new ambitious project — a fictional historical action drama set in 18th-century Bengal during a time of rising rebellion.

This upcoming film marks a collaboration between Rishab and Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, and will be directed by Ashwin Gangaraju, acclaimed for his intense storytelling style. With this venture, Gangaraju is set to present a grand, larger-than-life cinematic saga.

Tentatively titled Production No. 36, the film is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, and will be presented by Srikara Studios.

The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, and will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

With a star-studded creative team and a compelling historical backdrop, this project is already generating significant buzz and is poised to become one of the most anticipated Indian films in the coming months. More updates to follow soon.