Prakash Raj Appears Before ED in Betting App Promotion Case

The Tollywood industry has come under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) radar, with 29 celebrities reportedly being investigated for alleged involvement in promoting online gaming and betting platforms linked to illegal financial activities. Among those summoned are Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, raising serious questions about celebrity endorsements and accountability.

ED Investigation Under PMLA

The ED issued summons as part of a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following the registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on July 10, 2025. The investigation stems from five FIRs filed across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, alleging that several celebrities promoted betting apps such as Junglee Rummy, A23, and JeetWin, which are suspected to be linked to large-scale money laundering operations.

Prakash Raj's Clarification

Actor Prakash Raj, who has been linked to Junglee Rummy promotions dating back to 2016, responded to the controversy through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He clarified that he terminated his association with the platform in 2017, citing ethical concerns, and stressed that he has not endorsed any such apps since then.

Digital Trails and Financial Transactions Under Review

Investigators are now scrutinizing digital evidence and financial transactions to establish the extent of the celebrities' involvement. Raj’s statement has already been recorded under PMLA regulations, while others are expected to be questioned in the coming days.

The probe has sparked a broader debate on the ethics and responsibility of celebrity endorsements, especially those linked to online gaming and betting platforms.