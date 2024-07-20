Review: Just A Minute

Story:

Ravi (Abhishek Pachipala) suffers from an unexplained health problem. He makes many efforts to overcome it at any cost. In doing so, he falls in love with Pooja (Nazia Khan) whom he meets accidentally in an unexpected turn of events. His friend Rambabu (Jabardasth Phani) is aware of his problem and is privy to his embarrassing difficulties. Rambabu's attempt to help Ravi deal with the embarrassing situation leads to some funny consequences.

What is Ravi's best-kept secret? Does he overcome it successfully? What kind of support does Pooja give him? You have to watch the movie to find out.

Performances:

Abhishek Pachipala delivers a good performance, portraying his problem in a comedic light. Heroine Nazia Khan gives a glamorous performance. Jabardasth Phani skillfully balances comedy and emotion in his portrayal of the friend. Saripalli Sathish brings humor to both the father and police roles. The rest of the cast delivers well-rounded performances.

Technical Aspects:

Red Swan Entertainments and Sudharma Movie Makers co-produced the film, with Tanveer and Prakash Dharmapuri serving as producers who spared no expense. Tanveer wears multiple hats, acting not only as a producer but also as a lyricist and scriptwriter. The music and songs by Baji are very good. Yashwanth, a first-time director with significant experience, demonstrates his skill in framing and shot composition. Durga Narasimha's editing work and Sameer's cinematography are impressive.

Analysis:

Films that deal with taboo issues are interesting when the treatment is comedic in nature. Telugu cinema is an expert at this. Just A Minute, the film under review, blends Telugu cinema-style adult humour with Bollywood-style exploration of issues.

By the time the first half is over, the audience successfully get a sense of what is in store in the second half. The second hour is crucial in terms of emotional payoffs.

Verdict:

The director effectively portrays the challenges faced by today's youth as they navigate unspoken problems. You can expect a good dose of youth-friendly humour in this movie. This is best watched with your friends.

Rating:2.5/5