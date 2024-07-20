Raj Kandukuri Launched Power-Packed Glimpse Of 'Pranayagodari' 

The upcoming rural backdrop film Pranayagodari with a different concept is getting ready for release. This movie being made as a feel-good entertainer is directed by PL Vignesh with actor Sadan, who hails from the famous comedian Ali’s family, playing the lead role, and Priyanka Prasad essaying the heroine. Dialogue King Saikumar will be seen in the powerful role of Pedakapu. Popular producer Raj Kandukuri launched the film’s glimpse and wished the team all the good luck. He also appreciated the narrative style, and also the exceptional performance and dialogue delivery of Saikumar.

The story is set in the Godavari region. Sadan and Priyanka Prasad are deeply and madly in love with each other who enjoy each other’s company. However, Pedakapu is against the concept of love. The glimpse has powerful dialogues uttered by Saikumar. “Thappevaru Chesina Theerpokkate... Akasaniki Haddundadu... Ee Pedhakapu Mata ki Thirugundadu... Nenu Puttina Ee Godari Thalli Meeda Ottu,” says he. The last dialogue, “Naa Pranam Poyinaa Sahisthaanu Bharisthaanu, Kaanee Naa Sahanaanni Manchithanaanni Pareekshinchoddu,” is equally effective.

Overall, the glimpse generates a lot of inquisitiveness for the movie. The visuals are beautiful, whereas the background score is remarkable.

Paramalla Lingaiah is producing the movie 'Pranayagodari’ prestigiously on the PLV Creations banner.