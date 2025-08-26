Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara Postponed Due To Industry Strike, Not Releasing on August 27

Ravi Teja’s much awaited film Mass Jathara which was originally scheduled for release on August 27th has been postponed.

The makers officially confirmed that due to the recent industry wide strikes and unexpected delays in the completion of crucial content film could not be readied in time for its planned date. They emphasized that rather than rushing the process, team is determined to deliver the film at its absolute best and give audiences the kind of grand massive experience they deserve.

The producers added that work is progressing at full speed with every department putting in relentless effort to make Mass Jathara a festival style entertainer worthy of the wait. While the new release date is yet to be finalized team assured fans that the announcement will come very soon along with surprises that will make the wait worthwhile.