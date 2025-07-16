Ravi Teja’s Father Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju Passes Away at 90

Actor Ravi Teja is grieving the loss of his father, Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, who passed away at the age of 90. He breathed his last on Monday night, July 15, at their family home in Hyderabad.

Rajagopal Raju, a retired government pharmacist, had been unwell for some time. Though Ravi Teja has not made an official statement, sources say he has taken a break from work to be with his family and take part in the final rites.

A Quiet Life, Full of Values

Despite being the father of a popular actor, Rajagopal Raju stayed away from the spotlight. He led a simple and peaceful life with his wife Rajya Lakshmi in Hyderabad. Known for being a man of few words, he supported his family quietly from behind the scenes.

A Painful Reminder

This loss brings back heartbreaking memories for the family, who had earlier lost Ravi Teja’s younger brother, Bharath Raju, in a tragic car accident. Now, with the passing of their father, the family is once again dealing with deep sorrow.

Ravi Teja, who was working on his upcoming film Mass Jathara, has reportedly paused the shoot to spend time with his loved ones.

A Cherished Memory

In 2021, on Father’s Day, Ravi Teja shared a touching photo with his father and son — three generations together. He captioned it simply, “Happy Father’s Day.” Today, that photo holds much deeper meaning — a precious memory and a heartfelt tribute to his father.

Details about the funeral are yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bhopavarapu and written by Bhanu along with Nandu Savirigana, promises to be a power-packed action film. Ravi Teja will be seen once again with his Dhamaka co-star Sreeleela.