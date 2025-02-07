Rashmika's Kindness Talk Gets Mixed Reactions Online

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a post about kindness that has sparked a mixed reaction on social media. In her post, she wore a T-shirt with the word 'KINDFUL' printed on it and tweeted, “These days, kindness is lacking in everyone. I treat everyone the same. You all should be kind to each other.”

While many fans have praised her message, others have criticized it. Some netizens questioned her sincerity, asking why she doesn't mention the village where she was born or the people who helped her in her career. One person asked, "Is the kindness you’re preaching extended to your village or to your mother?" Another comment pointed out that Rashmika had once referred to the production house that gave her her first film role as a “so-called production house,” suggesting that her kindness might not be as genuine as she claims.

Despite the criticisms, many of Rashmika's followers appreciated her post and agreed with her message about the importance of kindness in today's world. Some felt that her message was timely and necessary, especially with the challenges people face in their daily lives.

Rashmika’s post has sparked both support and criticism, highlighting how even positive messages can receive mixed reactions. Regardless of opinions, her message about kindness is getting significant attention on social media.

