Rashmika Mandanna First Look from Mysaa Out: Fierce and Intense

Rashmika Mandanna’s new movie was announced yesterday with an action-packed poster. Bankrolled by Unformula Films, this heroine-oriented movie marks the directorial debut of Rawindra Pulle, a protégé of successful director Hanu Raghavapudi. Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy are the producers, while Sai Gopa is the co-producer of the movie to be made at a Pan India level on a high budget.

After a very interesting announcement poster, teasing her fans and the industry, the film’s title and first look were launched with Rashmika Mandanna’s colleagues from across the industries releasing her poster. Director Hanu Raghavapudi unveiled the Telugu look and poster. Rashmika’s Kuberaa co-star Dhanush and Chaava co-star Vicky Kaushal released the first look in Tamil and Hindi, respectively. Dulquer Salman and Shivaraj Kumar did the honours of releasing the posters in Malayalam and Kannada. Each of them wished Rashmika and the team Mysaa the best of luck.

A powerful title Mysaa is locked for the movie, and the poster is the definition of “never-seen-before” as the actress shows us a fierce and unhinged side with her expressions.

Draped in a traditional saree, adorned with tribal jewelry, including a nose ring and neck ornaments, Rashmika channels the spirit of a Gond woman. Her fierce expression, blood-stained appearance, and the object clutched tightly in her hand all contribute to a hauntingly powerful image that promises a gripping narrative. The title and first look certainly generated inquisitiveness for the project.

“Mysaa is a product of two years of hard work. We wanted to get every detail of the world, the aesthetics, the characters, and the story right. And now, we are ready to tell this story to the world,” said Rawindra Pulle, the director.

The movie is a highly emotional action thriller dwelling into the interesting world of the Gond tribes. The production house posted, "Raised with grit. Relentless in will. She roars. Not to be heard, but to be feared.... Presenting @IamRashmika in her FIERCEST AVATAR in & as #MYSAA"

Going by how the last two days of surprise announcements and releases have played out, we think this movie is going to be surely something to look forward to!

The key technicians of the movie will be announced next week.