Rajeev Kanakala Served Police Notice in Land Dispute Case

Actor Rajeev Kanakala has been issued a notice by the Rachakonda police in Hyderabad. He had earlier sold a disputed plot located in Pasumamula (under Pedda Amberpet Municipality) to someone from the film industry named Vijay Choudhary. Later, Vijay Choudhary sold the same plot to another person for ₹70 lakh.

However, the buyers have now complained that they were cheated, as the plot does not actually exist. They alleged that a non-existent plot was shown as real and sold to them. Based on their complaint, the victims approached the Hayathnagar police and filed a case against Vijay Choudhary.

As part of the investigation into this case, police have now issued a notice to Rajeev Kanakala, asking him to appear for questioning.