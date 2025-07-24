U'khand panchayat polls: 1st phase of voting begins, CM Dhami to cast vote in Khatima 

Dehradun, July 24 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday arrived in Khatima to cast his vote as the first phase of the three-tier panchayat elections commenced across the state.

He reached Khatima via helicopter and landed at the helipad of Saraf Public School. After this, he headed to the Nagla Tarai Primary School polling booth to exercise his right to vote.

The voting, being held in two phases across 12 districts -- excluding Haridwar -- is set to decide thousands of local representatives.

According to the notification issued by the Uttarakhand State Election Commission, a total of 2,247 candidates are in the fray for 948 member Gram Panchayat seats, while 9,731 candidates are contesting for 3,393 Pradhan Gram Panchayat posts.

Additionally, 4,980 candidates are contesting for 1,507 member area panchayat positions and 871 for 201 member district panchayat posts.

An estimated 26 lakh voters were eligible to cast their votes in this first phase. Despite persistent monsoon showers, voters turned up in large numbers, forming long queues outside polling booths in various parts of the state.

A total of 1,240 polling personnel were deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, while tight security arrangements were put in place to maintain law and order throughout the process.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami took to X to appeal to voters, saying, "Today, the first phase of voting for the three-tier panchayat elections is taking place. I appeal to all the divine people of the state to reach the polling stations in large numbers and exercise their voting rights."

"With your vote, choose capable, aware, and dedicated representatives who will strongly raise your voice and strengthen the foundation of rural development. Your single vote is an important step towards a robust Panchayati Raj system," he added.

The second phase of voting is scheduled for July 28, and counting of votes will take place on July 31.

