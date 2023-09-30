Prabhas Pushes Nani's film: Deets Inside

Rebel Star Prabhas and the makers of Salaar have officially announced that Salaar will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Prabhas' fans are happy with the official release date of the film.

Actually, Nani's upcoming Hi Nanna was scheduled to be released in theatres on December 21, 2023. Due to the sudden announcement of Salaar's release date, Nani and Hi Nanna's makers have advanced the release date of the film.

Mostly, Nani's Hi Naana is likely to be released in the first week of December. The most expected date is December 7, as per the sources. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited.

For the first time, Mrunal Thakur and Nani are going to be seen together in Hi Nanna. The title itself reveals that the film is going to be about a father and a daughter.

Hi Nanna is being produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed music for the film.