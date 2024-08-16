Pawan Kalyan To Shoot for War Episode in Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1

After a long break due to unexpected delays, Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally resumed the shoot. The epic action film's Part-1 shoot resumed on August 14.

On August 16, the team began filming a large-scale war scene choreographed by well-known action director Stunt Silva. This scene involves over 400-500 fighters and junior artists. Pawan Kalyan will join the shoot soon, as he is currently busy with his political commitments.

The production team has planned a grand schedule to capture this war sequence, which will showcase Pawan Kalyan in a powerful new role as a historical warrior. This is his first time playing such a character, and the film promises to be an exciting adventure.

A recently released teaser, after director Jyothi Krishna took over the project, has generated a lot of buzz among fans. The film features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, veteran actor Anupam Kher, and other notable stars.

The movie's cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, with art direction by legendary production designer Thotha Tharani. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is creating the music for the film.

Produced by A Dayakar Rao and presented by legendary producer AM Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit is set to release soon in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages worldwide.