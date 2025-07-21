Pawan Kalyan at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Event: Film Industry Fed Me — I Will Always Stand By It

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan made an emotional and heartfelt appearance at the press meet of his upcoming period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, ahead of its grand release on July 24. Speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan opened up about his deep respect for the film industry and veteran producer A.M. Ratnam, who is presenting the film under Mega Surya Productions.

“I may not be great at film promotions, but I arranged this press meet only for Ratnam garu. This film must live,” Pawan Kalyan said. He added that his connection to cinema goes beyond professional obligation — it's about standing by the people who believed in him. “This industry fed me. No matter where I go, I will always support it,” he declared.

He praised A.M. Ratnam as a pioneer who brought regional cinema to national attention and described how much he respected Ratnam’s passion and perseverance, especially through challenges like COVID and production delays. “I shot the climax for nearly 57 days in peak summer,” he revealed, adding that his background in martial arts helped design the film’s intense final sequence.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu tells a fictional story tracing the journey of the Kohinoor diamond from Koti Lingala to the Hyderabad Sultans, set in the 17th century during Mughal rule. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the role of Veera Mallu, a warrior who stands for Dharma.

Speaking about the emotional struggles of the production team, Kalyan said, “Ratnam garu once had stars, producers, and directors lining up for him. Watching him struggle in recent times was heartbreaking. This film is not about money. It’s about loyalty.”

Pawan also thanked director Krish Jagarlamudi for originally developing the concept, and co-director A.M. Jyothi Krishna for taking it forward when Krish had to step away due to unavoidable reasons. He also appreciated music composer M.M. Keeravaani and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa for their contributions.

“I took time away from politics and came here despite criticism. Because people like Ratnam garu deserve our support,” Pawan emphasized, while recommending Ratnam’s name to CM Chandrababu Naidu for the Film Development Corporation Chairmanship. “Not because he is my producer, but because he is a true asset to Indian cinema,” he added.

Director A.M. Jyothi Krishna, who is co-directing the film, praised Pawan Kalyan’s dedication. “He choreographed a 20-minute action sequence that took Keeravaani garu 10 days to compose. The version of Veeramallu he envisioned was far more powerful than we imagined,” he said.

The director also shared that the film depicts a fictional conflict between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Veeramallu. “We worked day and night. The fire in Pawan garu’s eyes and my father Ratnam garu’s determination kept us going,” he added.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays the female lead, expressed gratitude for being part of the project. “This is a very special film in my career. It’s an honour to work with Pawan Kalyan garu. I hope audiences love it as much as we loved making it,” she said.

With massive expectations and a powerful team behind it, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for a theatrical release on July 24. The trailer and promotional content have already received a tremendous response.