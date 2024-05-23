Papa Ranbir's Cutest Gesture for Daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the power couple of Bollywood, have captured everyone's hearts with their adorable daughter, Raha, born in 2022. After a year of keeping her under wraps, the proud parents finally unveiled her on Christmas 2023, and she has become an instant internet sensation.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor melted hearts with a viral picture showcasing his love for Raha. The heartthrob was spotted wearing a pink T-shirt with Raha's name written in Hindi, along with an adorable panda graphic. Fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the internet with love for the doting dad.

As if that wasn't enough, the couple is gearing up to move into their new bungalow in just a few months, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding their growing family. And let's not forget about Ranbir's upcoming movie, "Ramayana," where he will be sharing the screen with a skillful cast. It's all happening for this beloved couple, and fans can't wait to see what's next for them!