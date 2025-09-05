OTT Releases September 2025: Coolie, Kannappa, Ekka, Kammattam & More Streaming This Week

The first two weeks of September are turning out to be a grand festival for movie lovers. From crime thrillers and quirky comedies to star-studded action dramas, several highly awaited titles across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada are set to premiere on major OTT platforms. Whether you enjoy intense investigations, big-banner spectacles, or regionally rooted storytelling, this week has something fresh for everyone. Here’s the complete lineup:

New OTT Releases

Kammattam (Malayalam) – ZEE5 – September 5

ZEE5 kicks off September with Kammattam, a gripping Malayalam web series arriving on September 5. The story follows Inspector Antonio George, who starts probing into the death of a man named Samuel Umman. What seems like a routine case soon spirals into a dark and sinister trail leading to Samuel’s employee Francis. The show stars Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, and Vivya Santh in pivotal roles.

Ekka (Kannada) – ZEE5 – September 5

After multiple speculations and buzz around its OTT debut, Yuva Rajkumar’s Ekka is reportedly dropping on ZEE5 around September 5, according to OTTplay. Directed by Rohit Padaki, the film marks Yuva’s strong entry into Kannada cinema with a blend of stylised action and drama.

Su From So (Kannada) – JioHotstar – September 5

Currently the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025, Su From So is another much-awaited title heading to OTT. Produced by Raj B Shetty and starring Shaneel Gautham, Mime Ramadas, and Prakash Thuminad, the comedy is expected to stream on JioHotstar from September 5. However, fans are still awaiting an official confirmation.

Junior (Kannada–Telugu) – Amazon Prime Video – Early September

Kireeti Reddy’s bilingual debut Junior, co-starring Sreeleela, Genelia Deshmukh, and V Ravichandran, is set for an early September release on Amazon Prime Video. While its Kannada version underperformed, the Telugu version did better at the box office. Streaming is reportedly expected to begin around September 5.

Coolie (Tamil) – Amazon Prime Video – September 11

One of the most anticipated OTT premieres of the month is Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Despite mixed reviews in theatres—largely due to criticism over its writing—the film remains one of the year’s hottest releases. The makers have officially confirmed its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video from September 11, in multiple languages with subtitles. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Kannappa (Telugu) – Amazon Prime Video – September 4

The epic mythological saga Kannappa has finally made its way to OTT. Vishnu Manchu confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the film will begin streaming on Prime Video from September 4. Centered on devotion, sacrifice, and divine power, the film boasts a stellar cast including Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in key roles.