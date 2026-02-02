Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi Crashes at Box Office; Collects Just ₹0.73 Cr Nett in 3 Days

The Telugu film Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, starring Tarun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba, has ended its opening weekend on a disappointing note, emerging as a clear box-office failure.

A Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022), the film struggled to sustain momentum at theatres, largely due to audience familiarity with the original, which has been widely watched on OTT platforms.

According to early trade estimates, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi managed to collect just ₹0.73 crore nett in India over its first three days. The film showed some initial traction over the first two days, earning an estimated ₹0.47 crore nett, but witnessed a sharp drop thereafter.

On its third day, the film earned around ₹0.26 crore nett, reflecting low occupancy across theatres and limited audience interest. Trade analysts say the steep fall highlights weak word-of-mouth and the inability of the remake to offer a fresh cinematic experience to viewers already familiar with the original story.

Despite decent performances from the lead cast and the original film’s strong reputation, the Telugu adaptation failed to recreate the same impact. The lack of strong pre-release buzz and modest promotions further hurt its theatrical prospects.

The underwhelming box-office performance of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi once again underscores a growing challenge for Telugu cinema in the post-OTT era—remakes of recently released and easily accessible films are finding it increasingly difficult to pull audiences to theatres unless backed by a compelling new treatment or strong theatrical appeal.