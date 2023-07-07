O Sathiya Movie Review

Director Divya Bhavana's O Saathiya has been released in theatres. O Saathiya features Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty in the lead roles. Vamshi Krishna Juluru is the line producer, wherein Chandra Tiwari Avula and Keshav Sai Krishna Goud are the executive producers.

Love is always special, it is hard to find true love in any field. First love will always be special, it also holds a special place in our hearts. Here comes the Telugu movie O Sathiya which revolves around first love, and takes you all back to recall the memories with the movie.

Here's the review of O Sathiya:

Story: Arjun(Aryan Gaura) pursues his B.Tech in Vizag. He falls in love with his classmate Keerthi. Arjun and other friends in college fight for Keerthi, she gets fed up with the way gang and she decides to escape from them. Arjun suggests Keerthy that to tell the gang that they are in a relationship. So that, there won't be a problem for anyone. Arjun and Keerthi often meet, and they also become good friends. Arjun decides to propose to Keerthi, he calls her but Keerthi's mobile gets switched off. Arjun goes to Keerthi's house to see her, it will be locked? Where does Keerthi go? Are Arjun and Keerthi are really in love? Will Arjun be able to meet Keerthi? To know any one of the answers, one must watch the film in theatres.

Performances: Aryan Gowra is a real deal in the film, he does a commendable job. He is utilised well in the movie. Mishti Chakraborty clearly owns the film with her strong screen presence. Mishti Chakraborty does a good job in the film. Devi Prasad shines in his role.

Thumbs Up:

Simple story and presentation

Visuals and BGM

Cast

Production values

Thumbs Down:

Slow first half

Lack of a big cast

Verdict: It's a beautiful love story.

Rating:2.5/5