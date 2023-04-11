Nani’s Dasara Joins $2 Million Mark

Natural Star Nani’s latest outing Dasara’s supremacy continues as the movie is still performing well in its second week. The movie successfully completed its second weekend and is doing good business in weekdays too. The movie crossed 110 Crores gross worldwide and is set to smash other box office records.

Dasara reached another milestone of $2 Million in the USA. This Srikanth Odela directorial venture becomes the first one to enter $2 Million club for Nani. In Telugu states, the movie is heading towards 50 Cr share mark.

The movie’s story is set in the backdrop of Telangana and it is exceptional in the Nizam area. The box numbers in the area surprised even trade pundits.

Sudhakar Cherukuri produced Dasara on a high budget. Though Srikanth Odela is a debutant, he provided all the resources and didn’t compromise on anything. The production design looked grand and the technical values were also top-notch.

The aggressive promotions before and after the release helped the movie collect huge numbers in its first week and the movie didn’t slow down much in its second week too.

Dasara is already the biggest earner for Nani and the movie will have its good run continue for a few more days.