Nandu, Avika Gor's Ugly Story Teaser: Intense, Intriguing; Watch Here

The makers of Ugly Story have dropped an intense and gripping teaser that sets the tone for a dark psychological drama. Starring Nandu and Avika Gor in lead roles, the film is produced by C.H. Subhashini and Konda Laxman under Riya Jiya Productions, with Pranav Swaroop at the helm.

The teaser opens with a striking shot of Nandu lighting a cigarette through fire—hinting at his obsessive streak. Avika’s character, meanwhile, is in love with another man, played by Raviteja Mahadasyam. But Nandu’s refusal to let go sparks a spiral of conflict, passion, and psychological turmoil. The hard-hitting line, “They are together because of love. You are here because of desire,” encapsulates the film’s central tension.

Quick glimpses of Avika’s marriage, Nandu’s stay in a mental asylum, and his eventual breakdown add layers of intrigue, leaving audiences eager to know what pushes him over the edge.

Ugly Story also features Shivaji Raja and Pragnya Nayan, backed by a strong technical crew—cinematographer Sri Saikumar Dara, music director Shravan Bharadwaj, choreographer Eshwar Penti, editor Sreekanth Patnaik, and art director Vithal Kosanam.

With its blend of raw emotions, psychological twists, and powerful performances, Ugly Story promises a bold and thought-provoking cinematic ride.

Watch Ugly Story Teaser Here