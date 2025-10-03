UGC NET 2025 December Cycle: Notification, Application & Exam Schedule

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is one of the most awaited exams for candidates aiming to become Assistant Professors or qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. With the UGC NET June 2025 cycle concluded, aspirants are now eager to know: When will the UGC NET Notification 2025 for the December session be released?

Based on previous trends, the UGC NET December 2025 notification is expected to be released in October 2025. Here’s everything aspirants need to know about the upcoming cycle.

UGC NET December 2025 Notification: Expected Release Date

Looking at past trends, the notification for the December session is likely to follow a familiar pattern.

UGC NET December 2023: Notification released on 30 September 2023

UGC NET December 2024: Notification released on 19 November 2024

UGC NET December 2025 (Expected): October 2025

A notification in October will give candidates enough time to complete the application process before the exams in December.

UGC NET December 2025: Expected Timeline

Candidates can expect the December cycle to follow a timeline similar to previous years:

Notification Release: October 2025

Application Window: Around 3-4 weeks after the notification release

Admit Card Release: 7-10 days before the exam

Exam Date: Likely in December 2025

This timeline will help aspirants plan their preparation and application strategy effectively.

Why Tracking the UGC NET Notification 2025 is Important

The official notification serves as the primary guide for candidates, providing:

Complete exam schedule and important dates

Eligibility criteria for Assistant Professor and JRF

Detailed application process and fee information

Exam pattern and syllabus

Reservation policies and category-wise details

Staying updated ensures that candidates do not miss crucial deadlines.

How to Stay Updated on UGC NET Notification 2025

To avoid missing important updates, aspirants should:

Regularly visit the official NTA website

Subscribe to educational job portals and news alerts

Follow UGC and NTA press releases

Conclusion:

While the exact dates are yet to be officially announced, aspirants can expect the UGC NET December 2025 notification in October 2025. Staying informed will help ensure a smooth application process and allow candidates to prepare efficiently for this prestigious exam.